Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.59

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.59 and traded as high as $6.86. Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 21,674 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.59.

Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$131.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.23 million. Research analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

