Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medical Properties Trust updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.72-1.76 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.72-1.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. 44,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,526,678. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

