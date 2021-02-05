Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Trading 5% Higher

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.13. 3,192,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,612,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Medigus in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

