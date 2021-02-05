Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Trading 13.1% Higher

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) shares traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.35. 598,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 293,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.84.
Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The asset manager reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.
Medley Management Company Profile (NYSE:MDLY)
Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.