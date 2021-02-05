Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Trading 13.1% Higher

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) shares traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.35. 598,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 293,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The asset manager reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 11.47% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Medley Management Company Profile (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

