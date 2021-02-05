MEET.ONE Hits Market Capitalization of $316,183.10 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $316,183.10 and approximately $257.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00054962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00158823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00085344 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00065599 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00242290 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00044324 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

