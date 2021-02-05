MEET.ONE Reaches Market Capitalization of $315,338.15 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $315,338.15 and $290.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00051478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00165718 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00064044 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00075920 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00227359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00042704 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

