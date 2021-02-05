MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Up 17.7%

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares traded up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $3.99. 3,797,316 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 1,008,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.65.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 25.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

