Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 3,220 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.07% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $22,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDU. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 71,495.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 759,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,565,000 after acquiring an additional 758,571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 761,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,897,000 after purchasing an additional 580,640 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 509,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,677,000 after purchasing an additional 501,174 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,894,000 after purchasing an additional 497,046 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,197 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.56.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $185.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,970. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.76. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $187.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

