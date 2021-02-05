Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 39,109 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.24% of Elbit Systems worth $14,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth $811,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.32. 1,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.89. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.23 and a 200 day moving average of $127.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

