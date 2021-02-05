Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 45,831 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,831 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $267.99. The company had a trading volume of 248,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $314.00 billion, a PE ratio of 100.53, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.37 and a 200-day moving average of $207.07. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $274.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $218.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.