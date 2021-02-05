Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after buying an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,032,694,000 after buying an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,527,000 after buying an additional 212,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $544.06. The stock had a trading volume of 119,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651,412. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

