Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys Shares of 25,575 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 11,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,384.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 15,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $336.24. 34,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,397. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.18 and its 200 day moving average is $343.84. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

