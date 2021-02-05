Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,241 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.3% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.02. The company had a trading volume of 368,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,560. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average is $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

