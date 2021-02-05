Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $18.21 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI traded up $23.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,916.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11,966.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,769.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,369.13. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. HSBC raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,585.35.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

