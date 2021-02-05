Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $38.17 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.5% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $38,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $44,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $390.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 882,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,505,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,278 shares of company stock valued at $67,169,929. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

