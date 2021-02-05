Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Cummins by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Cummins by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

NYSE:CMI traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.05. 19,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,810. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.40. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

