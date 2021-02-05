Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,948 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $85.73. The company had a trading volume of 137,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

