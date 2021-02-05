Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $54.94 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 162.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,445 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $54,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.50. The company had a trading volume of 890,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,569,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $330.33.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

