Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,735,000 after buying an additional 53,607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after buying an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,527,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after buying an additional 64,653 shares during the period.

SKYY stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.38. 30,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,707. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $105.79.

