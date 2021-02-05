Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 3.25% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 63,844 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 534,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth $2,118,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:RADA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 6,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $488.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.17 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.