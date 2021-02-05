Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $241.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.82 and its 200-day moving average is $239.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

