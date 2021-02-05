Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3,945.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 60,760 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $13,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $118,910,000 after purchasing an additional 142,889 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.61. The stock had a trading volume of 286,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114,524. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

