Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 224.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,676 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after buying an additional 865,262 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,365,000 after buying an additional 709,395 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,370,000 after buying an additional 511,038 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,743,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after buying an additional 284,146 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.65. The company had a trading volume of 68,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,844. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $132.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.29.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

