Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $28,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,879.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,603,000 after acquiring an additional 650,183 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after buying an additional 417,686 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 699.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after buying an additional 366,243 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,199,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,345,000 after purchasing an additional 331,541 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 89.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 684,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,618,000 after purchasing an additional 323,560 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $198.73. The company had a trading volume of 26,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,317. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 117.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

