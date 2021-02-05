Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,785 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 8,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

WMT stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.44. The stock had a trading volume of 174,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.64. The firm has a market cap of $408.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

