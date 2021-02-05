Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 554,802 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,444,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.7% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $43,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,720,172. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.