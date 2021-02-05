Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 294,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,885,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 459.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,329,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,511,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,196,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.36. 230,638 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average is $88.27.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

