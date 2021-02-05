Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 38,447 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 38,447 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swift Run Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 679,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,375,000 after acquiring an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 113,632 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.34. The stock had a trading volume of 133,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,420. The company has a market cap of $216.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average of $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

