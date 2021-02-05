Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Trading Up 6.2%

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 26,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco International Development from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

