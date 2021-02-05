Melon (MLN) Price Hits $38.88

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $459.75 or 0.01181880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00053108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.93 or 0.06069244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00035065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Melon

