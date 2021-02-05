Melon Price Hits $38.88 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can now be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.35 or 0.01401528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.27 or 0.07555528 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00059049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006430 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00040493 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00018198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020668 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (MLN) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.