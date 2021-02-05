Meme (MEME) Price Tops $637.54 on Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, Meme has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme token can currently be purchased for $637.54 or 0.01700385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $17.85 million and $2.15 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.74 or 0.00314013 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00035816 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003486 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

