Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $3.03. Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 75,340 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.81% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

