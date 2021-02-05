Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $80,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.