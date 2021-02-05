Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,808 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.6% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.96. 226,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,367,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.