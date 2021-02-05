MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MKKGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has an average rating of “Hold”.

MKKGY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. 34,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,570. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

