Mercury Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Mercury has traded 91.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $11,687.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00164400 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00084540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00066771 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00238985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00046491 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

