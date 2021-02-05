Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $181,308.04. Insiders sold 11,198 shares of company stock valued at $883,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,933,000 after purchasing an additional 656,735 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,699,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223,667 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

