Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MDP traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 431,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,278. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. Meredith has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.26.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

