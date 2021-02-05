Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MDP traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 431,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,278. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. Meredith has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.26.
Meredith Company Profile
Featured Article: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.