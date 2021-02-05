Meridian Network Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $602,859.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00093520 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003089 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

