Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to announce $130.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.80 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $184.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $574.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.59 million to $593.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $708.82 million, with estimates ranging from $648.15 million to $812.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MESA. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $256.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In related news, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $66,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187 in the last 90 days. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

