MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Acquires 640 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.15.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $295.59 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $310.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.77 and a 200-day moving average of $247.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

