MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Acquires Shares of 90,450 German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.34% of German American Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $4,661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 219,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GABC stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $933.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

