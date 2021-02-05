MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Boosts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,440 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $232,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $183.31 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $184.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $181.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

