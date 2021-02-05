MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Grows Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 50.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $280.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.95. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.34 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.