MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases 2,155 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $190.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.29. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $209.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

