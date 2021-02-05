MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Reduces Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,495 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.39% of Upland Software worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth approximately $13,086,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,658,000 after buying an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Upland Software by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,718,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,514,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,745,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,305 shares of company stock worth $7,526,725. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

UPLD opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Upland Software’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

