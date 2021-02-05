MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 86,220 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,220 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

SRCL opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

