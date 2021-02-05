Meta (MTA) Trading Up 56.8% Over Last 7 Days

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. Meta has a market capitalization of $78.03 million and $24.41 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can now be purchased for about $4.62 or 0.00012222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded up 56.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00179777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00069128 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00082521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00236774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,875,893 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.