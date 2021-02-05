MetaHash (MHC) Market Cap Achieves $8.80 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $37,231.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00051603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00160315 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00064687 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00077211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00228809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042678 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,529,081,729 coins and its circulating supply is 2,358,710,322 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.